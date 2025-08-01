Robbie Gennet Releases His Sixth Full Length Album of 2025 and Announces First Streaming Broadcast on July 13th!

Robbie Gennet is as unique as he is ambitious, as July sees the talented musician releasing his sixth full-length album of the year, Walk On. In addition to the deluge of new music, Robbie has announced his first ever live online broadcast on July 13th at 6pm PT/9pm ET on StageIt.com.

New this month is a live broadcast from Robbie performing with a full band from Revolver Studios in Los Angeles on July 13th. The one time online only event will see Robbie and his phenomenal band perform an eclectic set of 12 original songs from his recent album releases. From imaginative piano explorations to grooves steeped in rock, funk, jazz and pop, this intimate performance captures the heart of his artistry—raw, versatile, and deeply personal. Buy tickets now, as this event will only be available to those watching live!

Walk On is the sixth album in a ten-album series that is unfolding chronologically in the order the songs were written and produced. “After the one-two punch of my house burning down and the subsequent pandemic lockdown, the first five albums reflected the upheaval in my life,” recounts Gennet. “And now we open up the second half of the series with an album that tries to put the past behind and take bigger steps towards an uncertain future.”

Robbie writes his songs to be open enough for interpretation to leave room for the listener to put their life story in. “I think the most powerful tunes become part of the soundtrack of our lives by leaving that space for the listener’s interpretation,” explains Gennet.

“The Deal” has to do with the compromises we all make in life, the situations we accept and maintain that can sometimes take a toll and cost us emotionally. “The Lonely Sound”, one of Robbie’s favorites, talks about how we sometimes waver between something that’s doing us harm and the path away from it. The last three songs on the album have a change of rhythm and mood, touching on some of Gennet’s reggae and Latin influences in the percussion and bass realms. This albums’ ending feels like a natural setup for the ebullient album that will follow on August 1st. Stay tuned and hear the journey unfold!