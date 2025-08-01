Robbie Gennet Delivers Synth-Infused Retrofuturism on Seventh Full-Length Album of 2025, High Vibrations

Fresh off of his dynamic live performance broadcast at Revolver Studios, Robbie Gennet releases his seventh full-length album of the year, High Vibrations. The new music showcases the talented artist favoring the synthesizer, where he displays a wide range of sounds. The unique rhythm and progression combinations conjure up something new, yet familiar, in a sound Robbie describes as Retrofuturism.

“Overall, I feel High Vibrations is a highlight, a solid album that expands my sound, style and vision,” adds Robbie. “As I mixed the first six albums, I was always looking forward to this one. Now that it’s here and out, I’m excited to share it with the world.”

Adding to his ambitious release schedule, Robbie performed his first live stream in July from Revolver Studios along with a full band and a multi-camera shoot. While the full show was a one-time broadcast, fans will be happy to know that individual song clips are being posted to YouTube each week leading into his next live event.

As with all of Gennet’s releases, High Vibrations is ripe with lyrical content touching on a variety of topics, such as honesty, loneliness, destiny and success. “Writing, recording, performing and mixing these albums has been a journey, one that you can finally hear, chapter by chapter,” adds Robbie. “Stick around, there’s so much more to come!”

