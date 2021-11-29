Rob Georg “When I Make It Home For Christmas” for your Holiday playlists: Radio/Media Download

Country music has always been regarded as an American sound bred in the southern regions, but if fans have learned anything from the likes of Keith Urban, Country music can come up from anywhere in the world. This leads us to the German radio cowboy himself, Rob Georg.

Very few would imagine a cowboy from Germany, but Rob Georg just does not wear the label, he lives the lifestyle. He spent the first chapter of his life as a professional equestrian athlete in the discipline of cutting. Here cowboys work cattle from horseback, all in true Country fashion. He has won various championship titles that have led him to participate in the highly endowed tournament, The World Series.

For an entire decade Georg was traveling across American cutting arenas with his trainer Dean Terry. With the many miles spent together on the highways, the two soon connected a deep friendship. When Terry passed away in January 2018 and Georg’s beloved soul horse “Primetime Shorty” also crossed the rainbow bridge just one month later, a world broke down for the cowboy. To clear his head, he decided to take a break from ranch life.

And so, the passionate amateur singer flew to Nashville “Music City U.S.A.” Tennessee to work on his singing skills with a professional vocal coach Kristin K. Smith (Katie Mac, Jilian Steele, Casey Derhak, Smithfield, and Josh Dorr to name just a few).

Encouraged by her words, Georg began recording his music and never looked back. His debut single “Push That Horn”, a tribute which he wrote in memory of Dean Terry, was released in June 2018 and is still being played in every cutting arena in the U.S. Since then, Georg has released several Country singles further demonstrating his songwriting talent, as well as his vocal prowess. Georg also knows how to captivate his audience live, whether on his first U.S. tour from Denver to Seattle, on stages on Nashville Broadway scene or the biggest Country music events in Europe, such as the Country Music Meeting Berlin or the Western Experience in the Netherlands – the cowboy casts a spell over the audience.

In 2020 Georg’s debut album “Radio Cowboy” was released to much praise which to date has racked up more than a million streams on Spotify alone. The official videos have been viewed over 2. 7 million times. So far, five singles have been released to radio, reaching an incredible number of 17 #1 positions on various U.S. charts. His latest radio release “This Old House” just spent two weeks at #1 in the U.S. National Radio Hits Country chart and has made the jump to #1 on the New Music Weekly charts. Fans and music critics are equally enthusiastic:

“honestly, there isn’t a sub-par track on the album, mostly because of the wealthy, enticing voice of Rob Georg, oh so appealing.” – Rawckus Magazine

“… Raises the bar in terms of passion, dedication and commitment…” – Artist Tack Magazine

“Rob Georg’s skills and talent are unquestionable, and every song is more beautiful than the last” – Indie Pulse Magazine

“… A great, very catching album, which is certainly one of the strongest “German” productions of the past 10 years…” – country.de (Germany’s largest Country Music magazine)

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rob Georg

Song Title: When I Make It Home For Christmas

Publishing: Robert Herbert Georg

Publishing Affiliation: GEMA

Publishing 2: Kristin K. Smith

Publishing Affiliation 2: GEMA

Album Title: When I Make It Home For Christmas

Record Label: Coast