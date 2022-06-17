Rob Georg “My Mother’s Arms” impacting radio now: Radio/Media Download

Rob was finally able to plant his feet on US ground again in Dec. 2021, just to get back into the studio in Music City.

“Life’s been a rollercoaster for me since I started my music career. Winning awards, playing festival and event stages in different countries gave me such a high, especially after just releasing my first songs!” says the cowboy with the ocean blue eyes. Who would have thought, that shortly after the release of his debut album “Radio Cowboy” in January 2020, the world would come to a complete stop.

On top of the struggle all artists had to face in this unexpected moment, bad news were adding up for Georg. Both of his parents got diagnosed with severe illnesses. So he moved into his parents house for several months, first for supporting his Mom while his Dad had to undergo several surgeries with extended hospital stays, then for the caretaking of his father and for helping him to recover from the severe surgical procedures.

If there’s one thing Rob proved to us with the two songs “Ghost” and “Carry the Wind” from his debut album, it’s that his special talent is to turn heartbreaking experiences into wonderful pieces of music that are outstanding.

“I never wrote my lyrics and recorded my vocals with so much devotion and emotion like I did for these coming songs!” Georg says followed by a deep sigh.

After his Parkinson’s Awareness Song that he wrote for his Dad, the second single is a song he wrote for his Mom who’s suffering from Alzheimer’s!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rob Georg

Song Title: My Mother’s Arms

Publishing: Rob Georg

Publishing Affiliation: GEMA

Album Title: My Mother’s Arms

Record Label: Coast