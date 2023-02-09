Rob E Knowles “When It Pours It Reigns” now at Country radio: Radio Download Here

Hailing from California, Rob E Knowles is an independent country music artist with a penchant for writing infectious music and relatable narratives. Inspired greatly by the likes of George Straight, Cody Johnson, Jason Aldean and others, Rob E Knowles has been immersed and enchanted by the sounds of Nashville since a very young age. At 16, he embarked on his journey in music, starting to write songs. His first effort was a song he wrote with his brother Dylan titled ‘We’ll Never Stop Fighting’, a track aimed at raising funds for cancer support and research, which raised over $10,000.

Though his heart lives in Nashville, the California native is a fan of surfing and currently a college pitcher rehabbing an arm injury. With solo efforts as well as collaborating with family members, his efforts have resulted in a 5-track EP released in February 2022 and a few singles over the summer of 2022. With plans to release even more original material in the near future, Knowles hopes to engage current audiences and reach out to new ones with more songs in 2023.

Knowles seeks to positively influence the country music world and connect with like-minded individuals through his music. Enjoying the storytelling aspect of country music, he also seems to have an innate ability to present music in multiple styles, all while maintaining a consistent brand.