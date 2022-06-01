Rob E Knowles releases “Domino Fields”, a Memorial Day tribute to those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces

Hailing from California, Rob E Knowles is an independent country music artist with a penchant for writing infectious music with relatable narratives. Inspired greatly by the likes of Toby Keith, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson and others, Rob E Knowles has been immersed and enchanted by the sounds of Nashville since a very young age. At 16, he embarked on his journey in music, starting to write songs. His first effort was a song he wrote with his brother Dylan titled “We’ll Never Stop Fighting”, a track aimed at raising funds for cancer support and research, which raised over $10,000.

Enjoying the storytelling aspect of country music, Rob E Knowles is greatly influenced by real life, drawing inspiration for his music from personal experiences. He also has an innate ability to present music in multiple styles, all while maintaining a consistent brand, one of the factors that make this artist one to keep an eye out for.

Though his heart lives in Nashville, the California native is a fan of surfing and baseball, being a college baseball player with a mid-90’s fastball. He found a lot of time to write while rehabbing an injury. With solo efforts as well as collaborating with family members, his efforts resulted in a 5-track EP “Dallas Shoes” that was released in February 2022, and now with the single “Domino Fields”, a tribute to all those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces. It is a reminder of what Memorial Day is really about. Knowles hopes to engage current audiences and reach out to new ones with more songs coming in the summer of 2022.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rob E Knowles

Song Title: Domino Fields

Publishing: RKRD Music

Publishing Affiliation: SESAC

Album Title: Domino Fields

Record Label: RKRD Music