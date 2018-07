TYLER MEDIA Alternative KOMA-HD2-K225BN (92.9 THE EDGE), Classic Hip-Hop KOMA-HD3-K276EX (V103), and Talk KOKC-A (1520AM KOKC)/OKLAHOMA CITY PD TOD TUCKER has exited after five years with TYLER MEDIA.

92.9 THE EDGE and V103 MD ROB CLEMENT has been upped to PD of both stations.

MACK MULLINGS adds Interim PD duties of KOKC.