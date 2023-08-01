Irish rising talent VJ Jaxson unveils anthemic single “Waiting On The Day,” taken from his forthcoming sophomore EP Changes.

Led by warm vocals and heartfelt lyrics, the track captures Jaxson’s everyday struggles, perseverance and relentless belief in his own potential as he inspires others to embrace their dreams and overcome obstacles to put their energy into celebrating their triumphs.

“Waiting On The Day” is an anthemic number that captures Jaxson’s everyday struggles,

perseverance and relentless belief in his own potential, thus inspiring others to embrace their dreams, overcome obstacles, and remain focused on their well-deserved triumphs.

Having been warmly received on his debut EP ‘Finding Myself’ in 2021, VJ proved his ability to flit across topics of love, introspection, mental health and faith within his soul-stirring mix of hip-hop, R&B and indie rock, and lyrical realism all centered upon his brave self-discovery laden explorations.

Emerging from Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland, VJ has established himself as a force to be reckoned with, with a

powerful and transportive artistry framed by an unyielding determination to unleash his talents upon the

world and leave an indelible mark on the music scene.

DISCOVER VJ JAXSON

INSTAGRAM | TIK TOK | SPOTIFY | YOUTUBE