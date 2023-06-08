Rising star Slick Bullet turns up the furnace with his latest sample drill offering ‘4 Man’

Turning up the furnace with his latest sample drill offering ‘4 Man’, rising artist, producer and engineer Slick Bullet steadily continues to make a name for himself as one of the most promising emerging talent coming out of Ireland. Flaunting his smooth, melodic approach that sharply collides with familiar drill textures. Slick Bullet displays shining authenticity with crystal-clear imagery of street life, delivering bright silhouettes across the visuals that contrast his menacing sonics.

Imagine yourself in the midst of the bustling city of London, where a group of young men are constantly on the prowl, seeking out danger and thrills in their car. They are consumed by the allure of the illicit lifestyle, drawn to the rush of adrenaline that comes with breaking the law. As you listen to the slow, mournful melody, you can feel the weight of their desperation and sadness, knowing that their choices will have dire consequences. But then, suddenly, the chorus bursts forth like a bolt of lightning, electrifying you with its power and catchiness. It captures the intoxicating rush of their reckless behaviour, the heady excitement of living life on the edge. It’s a moment of pure energy, the perfect embodiment of the group’s dangerous and thrilling existence.

This record is a raw, intense portrait of a life consumed by crime, a story of reckless youth and the consequences that follow. It’s haunting melody and explosive chorus will leave you feeling both moved and exhilarated, a true testament to the power of music to capture the human experience.

Slick Bullet is gearing up for his first headline show at The Sound House on Friday the 23rd of June. Hosted by DJ F.M.F beats and accompanied by Dubzeno, Smilez, King Prezi, Dane, Asha Ari, Huggie B3ar, Bernard M, and Demlot. Doors for the gig are due to open at 7:30pm, and tickets from €20 are on sale now via thesoundhouse.ie.