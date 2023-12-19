Rising Star Imani Nichele Releases New Single “BLEAT” Produced by j.robb

With 2023 coming to a close, Chicago-based artist Imani Nichele offers her new track “BLEAT” to wrap up the year. The new release is also packaged with previously-released songs; Apple Music 1-approved “PETA.” & lo-fi-inspired “sweatergawd”. Imani will be releasing a new project early next year along with tour dates.

Today, Imani Nichele unveils her latest single “BLEAT.” With production handled by Soulection’s own j.robb, the 23 year-old utilizes a bouncy, bass heavy track reminiscent of the early 2000’s. “I’m in my hip-hop bag right now LOL”, Imani says.

Imani Nichele is a Chicago-based 22-year old poet, rapper, singer/songwriter & DJ. Born & raised in Detroit, MI –her work has diverse influences on spectrums between alternative, folk and underground Hip-Hop. During her teenage years, she was active in poetry workshops & even wrote a book at the age of 17. After excelling in the community and serving as the 2018 Detroit Youth Poet Laureate –she began to pursue music & released her 4-track EP, WELLNESS CHECKin 2022. In addition to being a solo artist, sheis co-founder of DJ duo 22xS under the alias “Mani duh Mixer”. Aside from her marrying melancholic melodies, the young artist has also toured; traveling overseas & US spot dates. Currently, Imani is working on a new project with more show dates to be announced soon.

Stream:

Apple Music

Spotify

Soundcloud

Follow Imani Nichele:

Instagram

Twitter