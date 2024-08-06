Rising Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Unveils His Debut EP, “COLLATERAL DAMAGE”

Rob Eberle’s debut EP, “COLLATERAL DAMAGE,” is set to release today, Friday, July 12th to Spotify and all the major services. This deeply personal collection chronicles his journey from adolescence to adulthood, exploring themes of bullying, depression, anxiety, and his parents’ divorce. Through raw and relatable lyrics, Eberle provides a poignant narrative of pain and resilience.

From a young age, Eberle found solace in music amidst the chaos of his upbringing. His early teenage years were marked by relentless bullying, leaving him feeling isolated and misunderstood. As he grew older, these experiences evolved into deeper psychological battles, which are woven into the fabric of “COLLATERAL DAMAGE.“

Despite the heavy themes, the EP carries an underlying message of strength and healing. Each track offers a glimpse into Eberle’s soul, making listeners feel as though they are walking alongside him through his darkest moments and witnessing his emergence into the light. “COLLATERAL DAMAGE” resonates with anyone who has faced similar struggles, providing solace and hope through Eberle’s music.

“COLLATERAL DAMAGE” features outstanding production by Blake Stokes, expert mixing by Andrew Castillo, and precise mastering by John Buser. Stokes’ meticulous production elevates the song’s emotional depth, while Castillo’s skillful mixing brings every detail to the forefront, creating a truly immersive listening experience.

Additional show dates include:

8/22 Boston, MA – Cafe Nero

8/23 Huntington, NY – Chapin Rainbow Stage

8/24 St. Augustine, FL – International Music Festival

8/25 Brooklyn, NY – Zone One

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer, songwriter, and producer, originally from Long Island, NY. What sets Rob apart is his extraordinary talent for capturing both his own life experiences and those of others through his music. He is the creative force behind all his songs, crafting both lyrics and melodies and collaborating with various producers to infuse each track with unique moments. Eberle’s songs serve as windows into the stories and moments of his life and the lives of those around him. Influenced by a diverse array of artists ranging from FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, all the way to Alexander 23, Eberle has carved out his own genre-bending niche in the realm of darker alternative pop-rock.

Rob Eberle is not just a singer but also a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and even drums, which he’s recently taken up. His journey as a songwriter began at the tender age of 12, nurtured within a musical family. At 8, he received his first left-handed guitar, a gift that ignited his lifelong passion for music.

During the challenging period of the pandemic, Rob turned his focus to music, teaching himself production and piano while navigating the uncertainty of quarantine. In the past year, his music journey has taken him to remarkable places. Just recently has been signed to earthprogram Virgin Records for Distribution.