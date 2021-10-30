Rising Singer Jake White Unveils Anthem For The “Unwanted” in Debut Single

Singer/songwriter Jake White announces today his debut single “Unwanted” slated for digital release on November 12 via Sound Entertainment. White co-wrote the song with Jeremy Pholwattana, who also serves as the ballad’s producer alongside Cooper Anderson, about longing for someone who doesn’t want you anymore, obsessing on what went wrong, and realizing you’re alone now.

The song has a personal meaning for White stating, “I know what it’s like to feel rejected and lonely. I haven’t had the best of luck in romantic relationships. It can be hard out there, especially with online dating and with the unrealistic standards of physical perfection gay men tend to have. There’s a lot of ghosting that goes on with online dating as well, which feels really dehumanizing. I recently went through a tough breakup with someone I thought could be the one. It was the first time I was really in love, and now we’re not even friends. That’s tough to process. I’m definitely healing, but occasionally I still dream about him and wake up feeling unsettled and doubting myself.”

Jake White is an American singer and songwriter from Ann Arbor, Michigan with influences ranging from pop to R&B, and alternative music. Though “Unwanted” is his first official single, White has performed at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the Game of Thrones National Concert Tour with Ramin Djawadi and has been featured on an EDM record by Warner Music. He is currently working on his solo project with Grammy and Oscar Balloted production company, Sound Entertainment.