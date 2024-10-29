Rising Pop Rock Star Cara Paige Unleashes Debut Album ’23’

Rising Pop Rock singer-songwriter Cara Paige is proud to announce the release of her debut album, “23.” After building momentum with her chart-topping single “23,” which debuted at #13 on the iTunes Pop Charts (USA) and #58 on the iTunes All Genre Charts (USA) in May 2024, Paige is ready to share her deeply personal project with the world. “23” is available on all streaming platforms now.

Tracklist:

1. 23

2. Why Can’t Dating Just be Easy?

3. F U Party

4. Taylor Swift All Night

5. Denver

6. I Don’t Date Geminis

7. Saturdays

8. Black Leather Dress

9. Truth or Dare?

10. Another Round

11. LA

Written over the course of three years, “23” is a coming-of-age reflection that challenges societal expectations and embraces the idea of self-acceptance. The album captures moments of vulnerability, humor, and empowerment as Paige explores everything from dating frustrations in “Why Can’t Dating Just be Easy?” to the liberating anthem “F U Party.”

“I started writing this album three years ago while I was still in college, and at that time, I felt like I couldn’t fully be myself because of the pressure to meet societal norms,” shares Paige. “Writing music and putting it out there isn’t always the ‘expected’ path, but I’m so glad I didn’t let that stop me. This album is about breaking away from those expectations, accepting who I am, and encouraging others to do the same. It’s okay to be different. I’ve learned to embrace that, and I’m so much happier now.”

The process of creating “23” came together with the help of renowned producer Justine Blazer, who mixed, mastered, and produced the entire album. “Last year, I put out a message in a musicians’ group on Facebook, looking for a producer. I was blown away by how many people responded, but I’m so glad it led me to Justine Blazer. She has been instrumental in bringing this project to life, and her support has meant the world to me.”

Although Paige initially aimed to release the album while she was still 23, taking the extra time allowed her to craft a sound that fully represents her artistic vision. “It’s everything I’ve ever wanted and more, and I’m so excited that it’s finally out in the world.”

With eleven original tracks, “23” is a journey through love, heartbreak, identity, and growth. Highlights include the energetic “Taylor Swift All Night,” the raw and introspective “I Don’t Date Geminis,” and the album’s closing track, “LA,” a powerful anthem about chasing dreams and finding your own path.

About Cara Paige:

Cara Paige, a 24-year-old singer/songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia, found a love for music early on and a voice through songwriting and a guitar. She started singing at 8, but it was when she got her hands on a guitar at 14 that everything clicked. She’s entirely self-taught, which has made her journey with music uniquely hers.

“Red Flags,” her first song, was written at just 14 years old. By 17, she had the chance to record it professionally, marking the start of her journey into the music industry. Ten years into songwriting, her process is still evolving, fueled by a love for the craft that grows stronger every day.

Music has been Cara’s emotional outlet, her way of understanding the world, and through her songs, she offers the same refuge to her listeners. Her goal is simple: to connect, to comfort, and to resonate with people who find pieces of their own stories in her lyrics.

As Cara continues to write and release new music, reaching a broader audience remains a priority—not for the sake of numbers, but for the opportunity to share experiences, emotions, and moments that matter.