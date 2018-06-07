Rising Jazz Star Ilya Serov Releases Vibrant Video for “Tangerine,” Second Single Upcoming Album

“Tangerine,” the new single from rising jazz star Ilya Serov featuring legendary Grammy-winning percussionist Poncho Sanchez, is now available on iTunes , Spotify , Amazon , CD Baby , Apple Music and Google Play. In addition, Serov, who sings and plays trumpet on the track, has released a new video including Sanchez and “Godfather of Los Angeles Salsa Dancing” Francisco Vazquez:

Tangerine video

“Tangerine” is the second single, following “Swing 42,” from Serov’s upcoming album, “Back in Time,” a homage to the Big Band Era. Written by Victor Schertzinger and Johnny Mercer, “Tangerine” became a jazz standard soon after it was published in 1941. It was showcased in the 1942 film “The Fleet’s In” and has been recorded by over 100 artists, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Herb Alpert, Dave Brubeck, Harry Connick Jr. and Chet Baker.

Serov’s interpretation, with musical arrangements by Tom Kubis, celebrates the song’s lyrical references to South America with a unique Latin flair, incorporating the beats of the cha cha, the artist’s expressive singing and trumpet playing, and Sanchez’ vibrant percussion work. In the video Serov and his group appear in a Big Band setting as dancers Vazquez and Vivian Parodi do a romantic performance in an elegant villa.

“I first heard ‘Tangerine’ when I came to the U.S.,” Serov said. “I loved the song, and I always wanted to perform it with a Latin beat. I’ve been a huge fan of Poncho Sanchez for many years; and when I decided to record the song, I immediately thought of him. It was an amazing experience working with him and a wonderful collaboration.”

“(Ilya) is a great, great trumpet player; and I love his voice,” Sanchez said. “Ilya has a great thing here because it’s commercial enough for the mainstream to enjoy and like, but it’s hip enough for the jazz folks to like also because he’s a great trumpet player. He can sing the tunes and play them. That’s the edge he’s got.”

Classically trained at the prestigious St. Petersburg Conservatory, trumpet player and vocalist Serov decided to follow his love of jazz—cultivated as a teenager in the Russian city of Saratov—by pursuing his dreams in the U.S. He now is building a following among fans and seasoned players alike as one of the scene’s budding new talents.

“Back in Time,” the performer’s second album, is a homage to the Big Band Era and features classic tunes that showcase both his musical chops and vocal interpretive skills. The album, featuring collaborations with Grammy-winning Eric Marienthal and Grammy-winner and Oscar-nominated pianist Roger Kellaway, will be out later in 2018.

Serov released his first album “September in the Rain,” also a Big Band outing made up entirely of vocal numbers, in 2013. Visit Visit www.ilyaserov.com for more information.