Rising Indie Rocker Aspasia Releases New Single “Raining”

Rising Indie Rock recording artist Aspasia recently released her new single “Raining.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With ominous lyrics like now I’m spilling all my guts, and I hope it’s not too much, but I just can’t find the words that I’m looking for, “Raining” foreshadows the beginning of the end.

“I kept running into my ex boyfriend 3 years after we broke up,” Aspasia explains. “We would talk about our past relationship and I questioned whether we could still work things out. I romanticized our past and pictured myself running back to him like in the movies. He strung me along, but could never make up his mind about us. Every time we talked, without fail, it was raining. I figured that it had to mean something – maybe a bad omen or a sign to move on. The day I wrote this song was the last day we ever spoke.”

About Aspasia:

Aspasia is an Indie/Rock artist based in Nashville, TN. Her exciting live shows compel audience members to dance to the melodic synth and dynamic drums beats. Influenced by artists like Coin, Twenty One Pilots and Hippo Campus, Aspasia has a passion for lyrical storytelling and hopes to take listeners on an introspective journey when listening to her music. At the end of every show, spectators get a unique and unforgettable experience as Aspasia sends a sea of bubbles into the crowd.

Aspasia released her single “The Millennial” on April 22, 2022, receiving positive feedback from both fans and the press. Her newest single “Raining” was released on June 3, 2022.

For more information, visit www.aspasiamusicofficial.com and follow Aspasia on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.