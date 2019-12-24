Rising Hip-Hop Artist SVRITE Delivers New Single “HAHA”

Hip-hop artist SVRITE has dropped his latest single, “HAHA,” following the recent release of his album, Time to Listen. The acoustic guitar and horn-tinged single showcases his ability to fuse pop and hip hop while carving out his own lane in the world of mainstream rap. His powerful vocals stand out in the mix, providing movement and rhythmic flow that plays off the mariachi-inspired beat. By incorporating clever lyrics, his rap is performed with a level of confidence and acumen that can rival some of the genre’s most seasoned veterans. At only a minute and a half in length, the song highlights SVRITE’s immense talent. “HAHA” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

The concept for “HAHA” came to SVRITE while eating a Hot Pocket and watching Dexter’s Laboratory. He heard the song in his head, and knew immediately that he needed to create something. He discovered a beat produced by Trvpyyy, and came up with the first lyric of the song. After those initial few words, the rest was history. A visual component for the track is set to drop on December 18th.

Hailing from Orlando, FL, SVRITE began making music three years ago out of his mom’s closet. The Puerto Rican rapper continued to create songs and work on his craft while posting freestyles on social media. His music started to gain attention from listeners online, industry professionals, and media publications. Fast forward to 2019, SVRITE’s incredible work ethic has him on track to release his third album. In just a few short years, he’s already opened for artists like French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and DJ Drama. His music has garnered millions of streams across platforms and he has tapped into a loyal and active fanbase across the world. SVRITE’s sound traverses the terrain of modern hip hop while staying true to his own uniquely diverse style.

“HAHA” is SVRITE’s latest single and is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide. Be on the lookout for the music video following the track and new music dropping early next year. You can stay updated on SVRITE’s journey by visiting SVRITE.com. You can also follow him on Instagram @svrite and on Facebook/Twitter @SvriteMusic.