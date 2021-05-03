Rising Fade Releases Debut Single “McFly”: Radio/Media Download

What do Back to the Future, Top Gun, The Breakfast Club, and ET all have in common? They’re all movies from the 1980s that are mentioned in the latest song released by 16 year old, Zak Ralston, under his artist name: Rising Fade. The song, McFly, his second single released this year, began as a few notes scratched on paper and became a playful song, reminiscent for many of days watching beloved films from a backseat at the drive-in movie theatre. Zak wrote, produced, recorded, and engineered the song. Though he’s too young to remember drive-in theaters, which coincidentally is where his parents met one another, Zak was inspired to write the lyrics for this song based on his enjoyment watching these “older movies” with his family and friends. He has special memories of watching Star Wars with his grandfather who passed when he was only seven years old, and he recalls watching Back to the Future with his grandmother who was recently diagnosed with covid-19. Zak’s way of capturing such memories is to honor them through music. He hopes his song will elicit sweet memories for others as they remember when and where they first experienced these classic films.

As part of the song’s release, Zak is hosting a social media contest with cash prizes, with hope that this will be a fun way to get his song out to new listeners. You can get more information about the contest, and the artist by following Rising Fade on Facebook, and Instagram or simply enjoy the song by streaming it on your favorite platform.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rising Fade

Song Title: McFly

Publishing: Rising Fade

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: McFly

Record Label: Rising Fade