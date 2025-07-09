Rising Dream Pop Artist, Pete Birch, Delivers Powerful New Song and Video, “All Your Demons”

Music is one of those mediums that can bring people together, change a collective mood, and even break down social barriers. The formula for making a song that inspires and touches the soul is undefined, but the impact is undeniable. Pete Birch’s latest single, “All Your Demons”, is one of these songs.

The new song relates to a personal subject close to Birch’s heart. His young daughter’s struggle with anxiety and the heartwarming support from those around her that rallied to lift her up. In an age where social credit is measured in insults and take downs, Pete reminds us there’s a better way. The accompanying video is a compelling visual underscoring the power of friendship and love.

Pete Birch is not your typical pop musician. After leaving New York City to find more space and comfort for his family, he began a career as a park ranger in Massachusetts. Spending his days outdoors and reconnecting with nature has allowed his creative side to re-emerge in its current form.

Pete is now completely independent and writes, records and produces all of his own music. Stay tuned for more singles and videos, as well as an upcoming EP release, Strange World, scheduled for later this year.