Rising Detroit Vocalist LX Releases First Solo Single Following Her Work With Smallpools And Spinnin’ Records

Following a series of high-profile collaborations over the past few years, upcoming Detroit-based singer LX has officially released her first solo single titled “Automatic” on Soundcloud, Spotify, and more online platforms. The addicting track sees the talented vocalist sing about an adrenaline-filled moment over melodic and hard-hitting instrumentals that quickly immerse the listener into a state of constant bliss.

Fans of electronic styles like future bass and trap are sure to enjoy the upbeat ride “Automatic” provides, whether in their car, in the club, or even just at home with headphones on. The stunning vocals of LX effortlessly glide over the instrumental with ease throughout the three-minute anthem, pulling the listener deeper in with a balanced mixture of euphoric moments, heavy drops, and powerful lyrics.

“The song was inspired largely by cars,” says LX. “My dad is a car fanatic and growing up I attended many car shows and races. When I wrote this record, it was after a day I spent trying to learn how to drive a stick shift. When you find someone you are physically and emotionally compatible with, everything seems to just fall into place – similar to how an automatic gear shifts while you are driving.”

Originally getting her start as a guest vocalist, LX quickly gained attention with two songs released on the legendary electronic label Spinnin’ Records. This included “Bring The Rain” by Candyland, which charted at #1 on the Beatport dubstep releases. She was also featured on “Gold Rush” by Diamond Pistols, which premiered on an official Spotify playlist by the one and only Martin Garrix.

Beyond her stunning vocal collaborations, LX also recently got the chance to work alongside the famed indie-pop band Smallpools with a co-writing credit on “Beggar.” The upbeat track was a clear standout from their So Social EP, released in 2018 and signed to Kobalt Records / AWAL Recordings.

With “Automatic,” LX proves she is one to watch with an unforgettable sound that effortlessly combines influences from electronic music, pop, and more to create a unique blend that will quickly get stuck in the head of any listener. The song is the first single off her debut EP that is currently in the works.

LX Social Media: Facebook / Instagram / Soundcloud / Twitter