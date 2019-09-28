Rising Country Star Shantel Making Waves With Third Single, “River”

Rising country star, Shantel, is flowing into the release of her third single, “River”. Produced by Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells, “River” is sure to leave a rippling-effect on all those who listen, encouraging those to keep moving forward.

Co-written by Shantel and Dan Aronson — this husband and wife writing duo has no shortage of things to say. In fact, “River” is the first song the pair wrote together after moving to Nashville two years ago.

“River is an empowering message that tells us that it’s okay to let go sometimes. That no matter what we face, we can always start over if we need to,” says Shantel. “It’s a feel good anthem that reminds you that you’re not alone.”

In the world of country music, you’ll find plenty of songs about cruising down a river to float and fish, which makes Shantel’s take on water quite refreshing. This song touches on the power of coming clean and washing away the past in order to surge towards a fresh start. Shantel and Dan’s passionate lyrics coupled with Shantel’s powerhouse voice, make “River” an empowering anthem for anyone looking to make waves.

“‘River’ features one of the most dynamic and soulful vocal performances from Shantel,” says Wells. “The lyrics are powerful and the vocal intensity really brings them to life!”

Hailing from small-town Clarkston, Michigan, Shantel is making her footprint on Music City. Whether she’s writing with top songwriters in town, performing at the world-renowned Tootsies Orchid Lounge, or in the studio with Kent Wells who is best known for his work with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Kenny Rogers, her remarkable voice is being heard.

“River” is available on all streaming platforms: https://Shantel.lnk.to/River.

For more information on Shantel or upcoming tour dates, please visit www.shantelmusic.com