Rising Country Star Alex Miller Is “Puttin’ Up Hay” With Latest Single, New EP – COUNTRY – Available Now

Rising Country star Alex Miller’s latest single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” and his new EP, COUNTRY, are available now. His second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, the EP offers a wide-ranging mix of songs that stick hard to the Country genre. For Miller, it offers something for everyone. “From Western Swing to more cutting-edge sounds, it’s every kind of Country that I love,” Miller says.

His new single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” opens with a wah-wah guitar and a burnin’ hot fiddle that jump starts this innuendo-filled ode to reaping what you sow. Tractors, sweat, barns and loving arms are all featured here.

It was hard to keep my mind on work, the way she filled out that skin tight shirt

In cutoff jeans and red pig tails

She drove the tractor as we loaded bales

When work was through the two of us would stay

Puttin’ Up

Hay ……. working up a sweat

Hay……. till we were soaking wet

Hay…….in the summer heat

Hay……loving her was sweet

The work was hard but it sure was worth the pay

Puttin’ up Hay – Hey Hay Hey – out in the country we do it that way

– (A. Miller / L. Cordle / J. Salley)

“Puttin’ Up Hay” calls for cranking up the radio, rolling down the truck windows and shouting along with the chorus. This release follows the two charting singles already issued from the COUNTRY EP: “Girl, I Know A Guy” and “When God Made The South.” Music videos from “Girl” and “WGMTS” further expanded Alex’s fanbase, and Miller recently performed at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café, slaying the audience with “Gettin’ Lucky In Kentucky,” a streaming track from the EP.

Early EP reviews:

“Alex shows that he’s perfectly at home on these five varied tracks. He is equally expressive and in command on forlorn ballads as on full-blown Country rockers … this is the best music he has created so far.” – Alan Cackett, Alan Cackett Reviews

“. . . Miller has unapologetically delivered his neo-traditional style to an audience clamoring for a fresh take on a classic feel . . .” – Jeffrey Kurtis, Today’s Country Magazine

Early single reviews:

“Puttin’ Up Hay” describes every country boy’s dream. It is a fun, upbeat toe-tapper about falling in love with the farmer’s daughter.” – Ryan Pike, Music Matters Magazine

“Alex is the real deal. ‘Hay’ is further proof that this young man is one to watch!”

– Chris Keaton “THE CONNECTOR,” Chris Keaton Presents

“Miller’s ‘Puttin’ Up Hay’ turns a hard job into an easy and joyful one.”

– Marten van der Laan, RTV Radio (NL)

“Alex masterfully blends his deep-seated traditional country roots with a fresh, modern sound. The result is an irresistibly catchy track that pays homage to the classics while forging a path forward in the world of country music.”

– Becky O’Connor, Country Evolution

Alex has spent the summer on the road at state fairs and festivals. Upcoming TV appearances/performances include:

Nov 2 – Indianapolis, IN – FFA Convention

Nov 4 – Indianapolis – TBA

Nov 11 – Jacksonville, IL – Morgan County Fair

Dec 1- Nashville, TN – FOX 17 “Rock and Review”

Dec 3 – Elizabethtown, KY – Christmas Show

Dec 9 – Des Moines, IA – TBA

Fans can find Miller’s complete schedule on his website and stay social on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify.

COUNTRY follows his critically acclaimed CD, MILLER TIME (April 2022), and can be

ordered here.

About Alex Miller

Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and the media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. After finding national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19, life totally changed for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter – who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Café, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Niko Moon, Noah Thompson, Drake Milligan, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). His single, “When God Made The South,” hit on multiple charts and was followed by the release of the smash single, “Girl, I Know A Guy.” Miller joined CMR Nashville, Europe’s #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a monthly, one-hour curated program running through 2023. He has also focused on his songwriting this year, penning tunes with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jerry Salley, Bill Whyte, Josh Shilling, Kirsti Manna, and Emily Ann Roberts. Standing 6’ 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes – and this year, he is seemingly going everywhere.