Rising Country Singer/Songwriter Briana Dinsdale Releases New Single “Last Name”

Briana Dinsdale’s new single ‘Last Name’ represents her musical maturity and a coming of age for the young rising country music star. Combining elements of her favourite styles: Country, Americana, and Rock, ‘Last Name’ is a memorable, honest and candid story that comes straight from the Taylor Swift school of heartbreak. Briana hopes that the honesty and significance from the lyrics will be something that many will relate to.

“Last Name is my heart and soul after experiencing heartbreak put into a song. I wanted the sound of ‘Last Name’ to be out of the ordinary but still so relatable for so many people. I hope the broken hearted can scream this one” Briana Dinsdale

Briana’s previous single ‘Irresistible Force’ was well received by radio and together with the release of ‘Last Name’, and a fast-growing fan base, firmly cements Briana as one of Australia’s brightest new country music artists. Please find attached a copy of the mp3 and cover art for the new single.