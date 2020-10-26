Rising Country Singer Jordan Moore Releases Debut Single, “Hard At Quittin’”

Country singer/songwriter, Jordan Moore gets a little dirt on his boots and rides onto the scene with his debut single, “Hard At Quittin’”. This single, produced by Noah Henson, takes center stage with grit and traction, providing listeners with honest lyrics and a catchy beat. Moore’s country rooted vocals and genuine passion for his craft are highlighted throughout. “Hard At Quittin’” will have fans up on their feet, rockin’ to the beat and singing along all night long. The music video, produced by Keith Leman exclusively premiered on CMChatlive.com and is now available to download and stream on all digital services.

“When I write not only do I want to have fun, but I want to use personal life experiences and music to create a connection between myself and listeners. Lots of people have been cheated on and “Hard At Quittin’” speaks about my experience and the internal struggle of staying in a toxic relationship or just calling it quits,” shares Moore.

The genuine nature of Moore sets this single into motion as listeners can feel an authentic desire to share a personal story within each line of the song. Fans instantly feel connected to the humbling effect that Moore’s lyrics present. “Hard At Quittin’” appeals to those who can relate to the toxic drama that can cloud relationships when the mind runs rampant. When feeling stuck and confused, the single serves as a reminder that one shouldn’t waste romance on someone who doesn’t appreciate them. Moore presents distinctive experiences through music in hopes that listeners will take refuge and uncover individual strength within each song. Fans will not want to miss this one of a kind release.

Born and raised in the small town of Lowell, Michigan, Jordan Moore’s earliest memories are immersed in music. Lowell, a small town, sporting a total of only two stoplights, was known as “the farm town” to surrounding areas. “Growing up in the country gives a person a lot to be inspired about,” says Moore. Jordan’s music career took him all over the world, traveling around the United States and all the way to Thailand and Cambodia. He realized he was just as much inspired by the people in the world as the world itself.

In his senior year of college, Jordan started the rock band, Sargent Avenue, with his brother in law and a couple of friends. After gaining traction with local Michigan radio station, WGRD 97.9, as well as WOOD TV 8, they were soon featured at MTV’s EXIT concert in Thailand, playing to an audience of over 15,000 people, in order to raise awareness for Traffic Jam, an organization whose mission is to stop human trafficking.

The youngest of five children, Jordan has always known the world is bigger than him.

“I grew up in a very musical family, helping with praise and worship in church as long as I can remember,” says Moore. His father gifted him with his knowledge and love of music early on, teaching all his siblings and him to play instruments as early as they could hold one. Jordan took to the guitar and microphone instantly. Jordan’s father had to give up his dream of playing music as a career in order to make a living for his family. His father’s sacrifice is what inspires him to never give up on his own dreams.

He now lives just outside of Nashville with his wife and their three kids. Jordan’s solo career has taken him back to his original roots of down-home country.

