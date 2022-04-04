Rising Country Pop Music Artist, Alison Elena, Releases New Single “In My Head”

Country Pop Artist, Alison Elena teaches listeners how to let go of failed relationships and emotional baggage in her new single, “In My Head.” Produced by Zach Manno and co-written alongside Harper O’Neill and Meg McRee, the track is now available on digital streaming outlets.

Recorded in Nashville, the new track highlights Alison’s “out of sight, out of mind” perspective on past failed relationships. The rhythmic beat combined with Alison’s sassy lyrics and vocal delivery echo her stubbornness and matter-of-fact attitude.

In my head

You’re lonely

In my head

you want me

I keep you up all night

Yeah I stay on your mind

In my head

You’re the boy I knew

can’t get over me til I get over you

haven’t started lovin her

just yet

In my head

“I was inspired by a friend who told me they blocked their ex so they didn’t have to see what they were doing anymore. He said ‘If I don’t see it, it’s not happening.’” said Alison.“I couldn’t get the idea out of my head, and decided to write my cheeky take on denying that your ex has moved on and making up the ending that I would want,”

In addition to performing at notable Nashville venues and events such as The Listening Room and Whiskey Jam, Alison is currently working on a series of singles expected to roll out throughout the remainder of 2022.

About Alison Elena:

Singing since she can speak, Alison is an up and coming, country-pop singer/songwriter. The perfect blend of classic and modern country. Growing up in Beacon NY, Alison started performing locally at just six years old. Falling for heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Alison started writing music at 14 and playing guitar at 19.

In 2014 she was featured as a Hollywood contestant on season 14 of FOX’s hit TV show, American Idol. After the show, she began playing shows throughout the Hudson Valley with her band. A year later she made the move to Nashville, TN to pursue her country music dream and attended Belmont University while developing her songwriting skills with some of Nashville’s top songwriters and musicians. In her first year, she released two singles, “Crazy” and “All Over My Heart”.

Followed by her self-titled EP (released in Nov. 2018), she released a series of singles which garnered the attention of country media outlets and Nashville locals and later opened the door for her to perform notable venues and events such as The Listening Room, Live Oak, Tin Roof and Whiskey Jam.

As an artist, she has taken what she loved from classics such as Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, and Sara Evans, and fused them into her own style. Currently, Alison is now a full-time performer and songwriter in Music City, playing and co-writing with some of Nashville’s best.

