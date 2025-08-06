Rising Country Artist Tana Matz to Take Main Stage at 2025 Voices of America Country Music Fest

Nashville-based country-pop artist Tana Matz will bring her high-energy, heart-on-her-sleeve sound to the main stage at the 2025 Voices of America Country Music Fest on Thursday, August 7, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, and Carly Pearce.

A proud Ohio native, Tana built her foundation playing on average 4 nights a week around Cincinnati for nearly a decade before making the move to Nashville eight years ago. Since then, she’s earned over 20 million streams as a songwriter and carved out a reputation as a dynamic live performer. She’s opened for artists including Jackson Dean, Redferrin, The Castellows, Avery Anna, Tyler Rich, Chris Lane, and Craig Morgan, and recently hit the road as tour support for indie-pop favorites Smallpools.

Tana was also handpicked as a featured opener by viral country artist Alexandra Kay, co-writing AK’s breakout #1 iTunes hit, and landing two additional cuts on her debut album — including the title track, “All I’ve Ever Known.”

Known for her powerhouse vocals, vulnerable songwriting, and undeniable stage presence, Tana has captivated audiences across the country — from intimate listening rooms to massive festival crowds.

Fans at VOA will get an exclusive first listen to unreleased songs from her upcoming project, including “Love Me,” which is a song Tana wrote as a letter to her younger self. “It’s a reminder that through all the heartbreaks, hard lessons, and moments of doubt, you’ll grow into someone strong and grounded in self-worth. It’s about finding your voice again after life knocks you down, which makes it feel especially meaningful to share this song ahead of my performance at VOA. Getting to stand on that stage and sing something so true to my journey – and what it’s taken to get here – is a full-circle moment I don’t take lightly.”

The 2025 VOA Country Music Fest runs August 7–10 at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester, OH, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans. Tana will help launch the four-day celebration with a bold and emotional set of fan favorites and brand-new music.

