Rising Country Artist Jimmy Charles Launches New Single & New Charity, #IAMNOTALONE

Rising Country artist Jimmy Charles has launched his 501(3)(c) charity, #IAMNOTALONE, in tandem with his new single, “I Am Not Alone.” The organization focuses on ensuring that no one battling cancer feels alone in their journey and asks participants to sign a “contract” promising never to give up. Jimmy co-wrote the passionate song with C.J. Garton and Rich Fehle, and the track was produced by Grammy Award-winner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell (Rod Stewart, Bruno Mars, Al Green, John Mayer). “I Am Not Alone” offers a powerful message of hope and strength – and Jimmy will donate 100% of the single’s sales to his new nonprofit. Fans can find the track on Amazon, iTunes and HERE.

In the dark of the night with the demons there

I got angels that still care

right beside me til this battle’s won

I am not alone

I will stay strong

I won’t have to do this all on my own

love carry this torch this cross I bare

this fighting spirit’s still right here

I ain’t ready to go home (Charles, Garton, Fehle)

Music is Jimmy’s focus, but compassion and activism round out his world. A national ambassador and spokesman for ZERO Cancer since 2014, Jimmy is inspired by the cancer survivors he’s met at the many Run/Walk events where he’s performed, and by loved ones lost to the disease. “I’ve learned so much from them,” he says. “Their stories break my heart, but our journey together makes me whole.” That journey motivated the young singer/songwriter, who was named Outstanding Young Tennessean (2017), to form his own charity. “I love working with ZERO,” Jimmy notes. “It’s an amazing organization. I love doing the shows and getting out and talking to folks.”

“#IAMNOTALONE and ZERO have different goals,” Jimmy says. “But they really complement each other.”

Upcoming Appearances/Shows

9/28 – Des Moines, IA – 92.5 NASH ICON – “Hatfield and McCoy Morning Show”

9/28 – Des Moines, IA – WHO-TV (Channel 13)

9/29 – Des Moines, IA – ZERO Cancer Run/Walk/Performance

10/7 – Selbyville, DE – Boots and Diamonds Cancer Benefit

10/14 – Nashville, TN – Ravens/Titans Pre-game Party

ABOUT JIMMY CHARLES

He’s made a national name for himself with compelling original material and toured the country opening for Lady Antebellum, Montgomery Gentry, Kip Moore, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Turner, Merle Haggard and more since launching his music career in 2014. A Season 9 American Idol “Hollywood ticket” participant, he placed in the Top 50 of Nashville Star in 2013. The singer/songwriter found early success with his first single, “Whatever It Takes,” and the power of his second release, “Superman” solidified his place in the spotlight. The single’s companion video premiered on CMT, trending in the #1 spot for over a week, generating over 5,000 shares its first day on the site. His third single, “Bout Summertime” showcased his more adventurous and carefree side, landed him on the MusicRow Chart and set the stage for “I Am Not Alone.” A native of Ocean City, Maryland, Jimmy graduated from Towson University. He played football and baseball, loves to fish, work out, play golf, and spend time at the beach. When he’s not on the road touring, he enjoys playing with his bulldog Hank.

ABOUT #IAMNOTALONE

A 501(c)(3) national nonprofit that focuses on the cancer patient and their mental well-being, as well as finding a cure for the disease. The contract is a key part of the movement and involves the patient signing a contract with family and friends. This action creates a special moment between the survivor and their loved ones, allowing them to share their feelings, show their love and promise to always be there for each other.

ABOUT ZERO CANCER