Rising Country Artist Jared Hill Gives Small Town A Big Town Feel With Latest Single

MIB Entertainment rising country artist Jared Hill goes back to his roots and gives listeners a look into what shaped him with the release of his current single Love and Family. The song is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Love and Family, which was written by Jared Hill alongside David Schumacher (CEO/Founder of MIB Entertainment) and Michael Flanders (Australian/Nashville award winning music producer), is simply a “song about me,” says Jared. “It’s about who I am and where I’m from. I love being on the road, traveling and meeting the fans but there’s always something about coming home to where you grew up. I think anyone who grew up in a small town like I did can relate to this song.”

Using his traditional twang and unique grit, Jared shows his love for family and his small town through the lyrics of the song. The official music video, which already has over 33k views, is a homage to Jared’s small town, showing local spots including Goodfellas Social Club, where he regularly plays live shows.

About Jared Hill:

Growing up in a musical family, Jared Hill possessed a passion for music from a very young age. He was raised right outside of Birmingham, Alabama in a small town called Hueytown, a town known for its legendary NASCAR drivers. Even though Jared became a big NASCAR fan, there was always a different track in his mind. With his love for artists including George Strait, Merle Haggard, Jason Isbell, and Cody Jinks, he was inspired to mesh outlaw country with modern country to create his own unique and distinguish sound. His music mixes the lost imagery of the southern outlaw with organic country instrumentation, proving to country music what has been missing all along.