Rising Country Artist Byrdie Wilson Announces New Single “Savin’”

Rising country artist Byrdie Wilson will release her heartfelt new single, “Savin’,” on May 22. The song is a coming-of-age anthem that captures the emotional shift from simply getting by to dreaming about building a future with someone you love.

Blending vivid storytelling with warm country melodies, “Savin’” paints an honest portrait of young adulthood, financial struggle, and the kind of love that changes priorities. Through lyrics about overdrawn credit cards, overtime shifts, and imagining a life beyond present circumstances, Wilson taps into a deeply relatable experience for her generation.

The song is already gaining traction on social media, with one video on TikTok garnering more than 215K views ahead of its official release.

Beyond her artistry, Wilson continues to advocate for causes close to her heart. Earlier this month, she performed at the Operation Smile Spring Gala at the Lesner Inn in Virginia Beach, joining global performer and advocate Carmit Bachar in support of the “We Build Hope” campaign, which expands access to cleft surgeries and comprehensive healthcare around the world. Born with a cleft palate herself, Wilson is a passionate advocate for children facing similar journeys, using her story to inspire resilience, confidence, and hope.

Fresh off her debut performance at Tin Pan South, Wilson continues building momentum with several major festival appearances lined up this summer, including Carolina Country Music Fest and Barefoot Country Music Fest this June. Her growing visibility has also caught the attention of iconic western wear brand Wrangler, whose PR team recently selected Wilson for a curated artist package spotlighting rising talent in country music.

In addition to her growing performance schedule, Wilson hosts “Wingin’ It,” a monthly writers round held on the second floor of Redneck Riviera in downtown Nashville. The intimate series brings together emerging artists and songwriters for acoustic performances in a collaborative, in-the-round setting.

With over a million global streams and an expanding fanbase drawn to her generosity, advocacy, and relatable songwriting, Byrdie Wilson is quickly emerging as one of independent country music’s most promising new voices.

About Byrdie Wilson:

Byrdie Wilson is a Nashville-based country artist and songwriter known for her authentic storytelling, emotionally honest lyrics, and modern country sound. Born in New York and raised in South Carolina, Wilson faced early challenges after being born with a cleft palate that required multiple surgeries. Doctors were unsure if she would ever speak clearly, but her mother’s relentless pursuit of care and faith helped lay the foundation for her resilience and determination.

At just six years old, Wilson signed herself up for a talent show and famously told her family, “You need to get on board because I’m going to be someone!” That defining moment sparked a journey that would eventually lead her to Nashville and establish her as one of independent country music’s rising new voices.

Wilson has trained with renowned vocal coaches Celeste Simone and Michael Orland and later collaborated with Rob Arthur of The Peter Frampton Band.

After the tragic loss of her boyfriend in 2020, Wilson took a brief hiatus before returning to songwriting with a renewed sense of purpose. Her move to Nashville at 19 marked a major turning point in her career. Wilson’s fan favorites include “Where My Roots Run,” “Keep On Truckin’,” “Out the Bottle,” “Over Me” and “Waste Another Bullet,” helping her surpass one million global streams.

Beyond her music, Wilson uses her platform to advocate for causes deeply personal to her journey. A spokesperson for Operation Smile and a passionate supporter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Byrdie blends music, philanthropy, and outreach in her work.

Her growing performance résumé includes opening for country artists Ty Herndon and Montgomery Gentry, while continuing to build momentum with her band, Byrdie & The Bees. Together, they were named “Best Artist/Band” in The Tennessean’s Best of Music City Community’s Choice Awards.

Wilson was also named a “Rising Star” in the Rising Star Search powered by Monster Energy, further cementing her place as one of country music’s most promising independent artists.