RISING COUNTRY ACT, JUSTIN KEMP BAND PREPARES FOR RELEASE OF “HEARTS DESIRE”

Rising country act, Justin Kemp Band has announced the pre-order for his upcoming single co-written with his father and titled “Hearts Desire.” The single follows his last single, “Better Man,” which stayed on Hot Tracks for 11 weeks on Apple Music and his well-received single “Steppin’ Stone” released in June 2018. Pre-order the upcoming single “Hearts Desire” here and listen to “Steppin’ Stone” here.

“I am very excited to release “Hearts Desire,” I feel it may be our best one so far. It means the world to have an entire team working with us on this project. It was definitely an awesome experience recording in Beaird studios on this song, Larry and his team is top notch.” said Justin Kemp.

“Hearts Desire” was recorded in Nashville by Larry Beaird at Beaird Music Group studio with renowned industry session players, Evan Hutchings – Drummer nominated ACM 2018 Drummer of the Year, (Jimmie Allen, Josh Turner, Danielle Bradbery, Rascal Flatts), Eli Beaird – bass guitar (Chase Rice and Shania Twain),Troy Lancaster – Electric Guitar (Blake Shelton, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich and Joe Nichols), Alex Wright – Piano (RaeLynn and Hunter Hayes), Scotty Sanders – Steel (Cody Johnson, Ray Scott and Montgomery Gentry) Larry Beaird – producer and acoustic guitar (Randy Travis, Charlie Pride, Joey & Rory and Willie Nelson.)

