Rising Americana Band, The Wonder Licks, Share Reflective New Single “There’s A Place I Go”

The Wonder Licks return with their emotionally resonant new single, “There’s A Place I Go,” a sweeping and introspective ballad that explores the quiet aftermath of a relationship gone wrong. Told from the perspective of the one left behind, the song captures the fragile space between heartbreak and acceptance, where memories linger, but healing slowly begins.

“I used to rent a tiny 5×5 room in Brooklyn for $200 a month,” recounts lead singer, Jacob Wunderlich. “It was basically a closet, but it became my creative refuge. I wrote a ton of songs there. That little room was my ‘place I go.’ I hope everyone has somewhere like that, a space where they can find peace.”

Built on a deceptively simple chord progression moving between Am and F in the verses before opening into a soaring C–F–G chorus, “There’s A Place I Go” lets atmosphere and musicianship take center stage. The recording showcases standout performances across the ensemble, including a soaring electric guitar and pedal steel performance by Pablo Leira Filgueira. Lush violin arrangements, piano flourishes, and layered background vocals transform the minimalist structure into something expansive and cinematic.

The result is a track Wunderlich affectionately calls his “Purple Rain–adjacent ballad,” pairing intimate songwriting with a powerful, full-band crescendo. The new song is The Wonder Licks 4th single from their upcoming album release, Simping For Big Toilet, due later this year.