Rising Americana Band, The Wonder Licks, Release Emotional Roots Driven Track “Chutes & Ladders”

New York Americana collective, The Wonder Licks, have released their latest single “Chutes & Ladders,” a thoughtful, roots-infused track about the unpredictable shifts that shape day-to-day life. Anchored by the band’s organic instrumentation and instinctive vocal blend, the new song offers a candid snapshot of themes that run through their upcoming body of work: mental health, creative uncertainty, and the strange, often circular pursuit of meaning.

“Like the board game, this one’s about the ups and downs of life,” quips lead singer Jacob Wunderlich. “It’s about feeling good one day and bad the next or some mix of both. Having no guarantee of happiness or success can lead to despair, but it can also have the opposite effect of inspiring joy in the search and allowing you/me/us to enjoy life’s moments for what they are, good, bad or neutral.”

The song’s mix of candid lyrics and soaring melodic turns makes it one of the band’s most immediate and relatable tracks to date. Produced by John Jackson (The Kinks, The Jayhawks, Caleb Caudle, Trapper Schoepp), the song blends steady rhythmic drive, textured guitars, and Jacob’s unmistakable vocals. It’s a snapshot of where The Wonder Licks are creatively: classic influences with a modern, emotionally open edge.

Look out for The Wonder Licks carving out an authentic space in NYC’s music landscape ahead of a promising year of new releases, performances and more.