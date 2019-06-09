Rising Alt-Pop Duo RAINNE Drops Mysterious New Single “Dirty Little Dream”

Just in time for the summer, RAINNE delivers the heat in their new single, “Dirty Little Dream.” Featuring dark seductive vocals over a bass line that will rattle the walls, RAINNE brings us to the edge of giving into our desires. “Dirty Little Dream” is now available to stream and download on digital media platforms worldwide.

“Seductive, dark and clever, ‘Dirty Little Dream’ explores the possibility that your wildest dreams might not be what you expect,” explains vocalist Annie Dingwall. “At first glance, it’s a seductive song engulfed in passion, but upon further listening, maybe that’s only part of the story.” Produced by Petie Pizarro and PLAYDED (Patrick Ridgen), “Dirty Little Dream” explores the darker seductive nature of the band’s captivating sound. The bold new single is built upon the foundation of progressive bass lines sure to shake the crowds. Coupling this with their inescapably powerful vocals, “Dirty Little Dream” is a vivid portrayal of RAINNE’s sophisticated blend of alternative pop and embodies their West Coast mystique reminiscent of Lorde and Dua Lipa.

Named for the various elemental twists that rainstorms take – from a light inconvenient drizzle to an unequivocally torrential downpour – RAINNE are drenched in emotional catharsis. “We wanted a name that reflected the darker, brooding, moody, aggressive music that we make.” A weighted darkness is felt everywhere in the Los Angeles-based duo’s sonic universe: the classically trained pair – comprised of singer-songwriter, Annie Dingwall and saxophonist/engineer, Justin Klunk – provide RAINNE in the middle of a desert. Outlets such as Earmilk, New Noise Magazine, and more have praised the band’s previous release, “Psycho Killer.”

Stream or download “Dirty Little Dream” on available digital music platforms and keep up with RAINNE’s upcoming releases and future tour announcements at weRAINNE.com.