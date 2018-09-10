Riptide Music Festival Expands To Three Days On Ft. Lauderdale Beach

Entercom South Florida’s Music Festival

ENTERCOM/MIAMI has rolled out the lineup for its 3rd Annual RIPTIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL, which expands to a three-day event from FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30-SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2nd on FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH.

“We are so very proud to see the RIPTIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL, powered by FORD evolve into a three-day event on the world’s most beautiful beach in FORT LAUDERDALE,” ENTERCOM/SOUTH FLORIDA Marketing Dir. and RIPTIDE Exec. Producer VON FREEMAN said. “From reuniting TITO, MARLON, JERMAINE and RANDY — THE JACKSON BROTHERS — on the RIPTIDE stage on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30th, to our two-day Alternative festival, DECEMBER 1st and 2nd, highlighted by superstar bands PANIC! AT THE DISCO, SUBLIME WITH ROME, LOVELYTHEBAND, THIRD EYE BLIND and LIVE, this is, without a doubt, our strongest lineup ever!”

The SOUTH FLORIDA cluster includes Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK), Top 40/Rhythmic WPOW (POWER 96), Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH), AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). THE JACKSONS headline FRIDAY 11/30 with PANIC! AT THE DISCO headlining 12/1 and 311 headlining SUNDAY 12/2. See the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th. Find all the details at www.riptidefest.com.