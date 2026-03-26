Ringo Starr Returning to Country Music with New Album “Long Long Road”

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Ringo Starr is continuing his return to country and Americana with a new album, Long Long Road, arriving April 24. The 10-song project follows last year’s Look Up and once again finds Starr teaming with producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett.

Burnett produced the album and co-wrote much of it alongside Daniel Tashian and Bruce Sugar. Sessions took place in Nashville and Los Angele, with the lineup including Paul Franklin, David Mansfield, Dennis Crouch, Daniel Tashian, Rory Hoffman, Patrick Warren, and Colin Linden. Guest appearances come from Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent, and the album also features “I Don’t See Me in Your Eyes Anymore,” one of two Carl Perkins songs recorded with The Beatles.

Starr credits Burnett for helping shape this creative chapter. “I’m blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records. After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened. I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for ‘Look Up’, and now for this one, which I’m calling ‘Long Long Road’, because I’ve been on a long long road.”

Long Long Road will be available on CD, LP, limited “Ultraviolet Dream” color vinyl, and digital platforms. Fans may get an early taste of the new material when Starr heads out this spring with his All Starr Band — featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson — for dates across California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

The first preview for the album, “It’s Been Too Long,” is out now and features harmonies from Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz. Stream the song HERE.

Preorder ‘Long Long Road’ – HERE.

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