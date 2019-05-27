Riley Green Unveils Emotional New Track “Numbers On The Cars”

Riley Green continues to superserve his fans with a steady lineup of new music throughout the year, leading with today’s emotional track “Numbers On The Cars.” Included on his GET THAT MAN A BEER EP, due June 14 on BMLG Records, Green’s latest offering adds to the momentum of his current single “In Love By Now” and No. 1 debut “There Was This Girl.”

Recorded alongside producer Dann Huff, Green is credited as the sole songwriter and offers a unique perspective to Alzheimer’s. He initially found inspiration for the song from his Grandaddy’s passion for NASCAR and shared “Growing up near the Talladega Superspeedway I used to go over to my Grandaddy’s house as a kid and watch the races. He knew every drivers name, number and sponsor and so as the racing season kicks into full gear, it seemed like a perfect time to debut this song, I hope y’all enjoy it!”

Already named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “Artists You Need to Know,” a CMT Listen Up Artist and one of MusicRow’s Next Big Things, Taste of Country declares he “is clearly an artist on the cusp of stardom.” He will next hit the road this summer on Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR then joins Jon Pardi’s HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR in the fall. As fans new and old experience Green’s live set, he anticipates a full album release later this year taking the music from stage to studio and back.

For a full list of tour dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.