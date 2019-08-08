Riley Green Set To Release Debut Album “Different ‘Round Here”

Chart-topper Riley Green will release his debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE September 20 via BMLG Records. The 14-track project has already produced No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and features his latest endeavor “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died,” a song People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere,” and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers.

“I started putting out music independently to have material to do shows around Alabama and Georgia,” shares Green. “Here we are just a year or so later and I’m still that same guy from Alabama, just singing those songs on a bigger stage. Those and each of these songs are a part of my life and I’m ready to play them out on the road!”

Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, Green co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone Country describes as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” He recorded DIFFERENT ROUND HERE alongside producer Dann Huff and executive producer Jimmy Harnen.