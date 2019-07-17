Riley Green Set To Embark On Headlining “Get That Man A Beer Tour”
With a passion for performing night after night and connecting with audiences directly, Green has let his fans lead the way when it comes to releasing music. His debut single “There Was This Girl” hit No. 1 earlier this year and immediately thereafter he released current single “In Love By Now” as it quickly became an instant fan-favorite at his live shows. Billboard has also praised the Alabama native’s work ethic saying “Green describes his success as ‘accidental,’ which is perhaps his humble Southern way of saying he simply put in the work the old-fashioned way. No gimmicks, no viral moments, no co-signs from a more established artist, just playing shows — a lot of them.”
Currently on Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR he will also join Jon Pardi this fall for the HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR in addition to these newly announced dates.
Sept. 5 / The Blue Room / Statesboro, GA
Sept. 6 / Phenix City Amphitheater / Phenix City, AL
Sept. 13 / The Senate / Columbia, SC
Sept. 19 / Pub Station Ballroom / Billings, MT
Sept. 20 / The Rialto Theatre / Bozeman, MT
Sept. 21 / Knitting Factory / Spokane, WA
Sept. 26 / Troubadour / Los Angeles, CA
Sept. 27 / Stoney’s Rockin’ Country / Las Vegas, NV
Nov. 8 / Georgia Theatre / Athens, GA
Nov. 15 / The Lyric Oxford / Oxford, MS
Nov. 21 / Cain’s Ballroom / Tulsa, OK
Nov. 29 / The Texas Club / Baton Rouge, LA
Dec. 12 / The Foundry / Philadelphia, PA
Dec. 13 / Touch of Texas / Binghamton, NY
Dec. 14 / The Norva / Norfolk, VA