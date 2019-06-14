Riley Green Releases “Get That Man A Beer” 4-Song EP

With a full album forthcoming later this year, Riley Green today releases GET THAT MAN A BEER EP on BMLG Records. The title track rounds out the second collection of songs produced by Dann Huff with executive producer Jimmy Harnen and features his current single “In Love By Now,” “Bettin’ Man” and “Numbers On The Cars.” Listen to the full EP here.

“I am excited we get to kick off the summer tour with another new song for my fans, who keep me making music,” explains Green. “This is just another preview for them before my full debut album later this year.”

With a passion for being on the road and connecting with audiences directly, Green has consistently put out new music. “For the past four years, Green has played roughly a hundred shows each year, and he’s found that, even in cities like Chicago, fans sing along to his portraits of small-town life as if he were singing about their own hometowns,” praises Billboard. “Green describes his success as ‘accidental,’ which is perhaps his humble Southern way of saying he simply put in the work the old-fashioned way. No gimmicks, no viral moments, no co-signs from a more established artist, just playing shows — a lot of them.”

GET THAT MAN A BEER Track List:

1. In Love By Now (Riley Green, Rhett Akins, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)

2. Bettin’ Man (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Jonathan Singleton)

3. Numbers On The Cars (Riley Green)

4. Get That Man A Beer (Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Channing Wilson)

Penning each track on the project, Green shared a writing session with Jonathan Singleton and Channing Wilson for the title track. “Get That Man A Beer” tells the story about the one that got away, with a twist realization – the new love might have done the old a favor. With his usual Southern charm and relatability, Green sings:

If you find a dive down in Cartersville Georgia

And there’s a dude with bulldogs tattoo in the corner of the bar

With a scar on his left eye

That’s from a mean right hook of mine

He got my girl and a few good licks in

It broke my heart, but that was back then

And I figured out later, that he might have did me a favor

So if you ever get that chance

Won’t you get that man a beer

Already named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “Artists You Need to Know,” a CMT Listen Up Artist and one of MusicRow’s Next Big Things, Taste of Country declares he “is clearly an artist on the cusp of stardom.” A No. 1 with debut single “There Was This Girl” fueling momentum, he is currently on the road this summer on Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR before heading out on Jon Pardi’s HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR in the fall. Green will also continue his own headline shows. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.