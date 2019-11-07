Riley Green Recruits Sold-Out Crowd For “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Chart-topper RILEY GREEN recruited a few thousand of his closest fans at a sold-out show in Phenix City, Alabama, for the debut of his music video for fan-favorite track “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Premiering the video earlier this morning exclusively with YouTube, Riley took time from the road to chat with fans during the premiere. Watch the full video here: https://RileyGreen.lnk.to/IWGNDvideo.

The Top 30 and rising single is the latest offering off his debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE (BMLG Records), which features music that embraces a lifestyle of simplicity and respect that may seem foreign to some, but resonates loudly with Riley and his fans.

Sharing writing credits on the song posthumously with his grandfathers, People praised it “might take him to a whole new stratosphere.” Honoring his family patriarchs, the song quickly amassed more than one million views early on when a fan posted a clip of Riley performing the heart-wrenching ballad even before he went into the studio to record the track. Listeners beyond that show have gravitated to the latest single and Country radio supported it as most added two weeks before the official playlist impact date.

Named an “Artist To Watch” by Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio – Riley was also selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of the MusicRow 2019 “Next Big Things.” After spending the summer on Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR, Riley is currently headlining his own GET THAT MAN A BEER TOUR while also on Jon Pardi’s HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR and will then embark on Jason Aldean’s WE BACK TOUR in 2020. For a full list of dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.