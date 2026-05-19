Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore to headline Country Splash lineup

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A brand-new music getaway is set to make waves this Labor Day Weekend as Country Splash debuts along the shores of Cabo San Lucas from September 4–6.

Touted as the first multi-day country music festival hosted directly on the beach in Cabo, the event will feature headline performances from Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore, and Diplo. The lineup also includes Cameron Whitcomb, Dasha, LOCASH, Zach John King, Blake Whiten, Lauren Watkins, Jacob Hackworth, Vavo, Dee Jay Silver, and ADHD, with more performers expected to be announced.

Set near the beachfront at Paradisus Los Cabos, the festival introduces a fresh take on destination events by blending live music with an upscale vacation experience. In addition to the main stage concerts each evening, guests can enjoy a full schedule of daytime activities, including poolside DJ sets led by Diplo, acoustic sunset sessions, and wellness offerings like beach yoga.

Attendees will have access to a range of high-end accommodations, including nearby luxury resorts such as Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Montage Los Cabos, Dreams Los Cabos, Marquis Los Cabos, and Hilton Los Cabos. Beyond the music, the experience extends to curated extras like interactive brand activations, a swimmable beach area, and concierge services that can arrange dining, golf outings, yacht trips, and other excursions.

Co-founder Robert Fried shared in a statement: “Country Splash was designed to bring the energy of a world-class country music festival into one of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world. The guest experience will be at the core of everything, where fans can see their favorite artists up close, just steps from the ocean while enjoying the amenities of luxury travel from the best of Cabo’s resorts, dining and outdoor adventures.”

For additional information, follow @CountrySplash on social media or visit the festival’s website.

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