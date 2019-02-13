Riley Green Introduces New Track “In Love By Now”

During a recent string of sold-out headline dates, Riley Green introduced “In Love By Now” to fans who quickly found their new favorite song. His usual Southern charm may have audiences nationwide entranced, but not the girl that got away as he wonders what she might be doing now.

Riley wrote the unrequited track, available everywhere, with Rhett Akins, Marv Green and Ben Hayslip. Listen Here: https://RileyGreen.lnk.to/ILBN.

With his current single “There Was This Girl” in the Top 10, Riley recently made his national debut on NBC’s TODAY and announced plans to join Brad Paisley’s 2019 World Tour. Billboard has praised the Alabama native’s work ethic and commitment to his fans saying, “Green describes his success as ‘accidental,’ which is perhaps his humble Southern way of saying he simply put in the work the old-fashioned way. No gimmicks, no viral moments, no co-signs from a more established artist, just playing shows — a lot of them.”

Riley capped off 2018 with his Grand Ole Opry debut and was also selected for the Opry’s NextStage Program, laying a nice foundation for the Rolling Stone Country’s “Artists You Need to Know.” Already in 2019, he has been named a CMT Listen Up Artists and one of MusicRow’s Next Big Things while Taste of Country declares, “Riley Green is the newcomer to see,” and he “is clearly an artist on the cusp of stardom.”

Fueled with good-natured rebellion, respect for tradition and steady touring throughout the country, Riley built a fierce following on social media and at live shows ahead of his IN A TRUCK RIGHT NOW EP release on BMLG Records. The project highlights his songwriting capabilities with relatable songs such as “There Was This Girl,” “Same Old Song,” “Break Up More Often” and “In A Truck Right Now.”

For a full list of tour dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.