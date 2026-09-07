Riley Green, Hannah McFarland team upon the new duet “Go Again”

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Riley Green has released the single, “Go Again,” a heartfelt duet with fellow Alabama native and longtime touring partner Hannah McFarland, offering fans another preview of his forthcoming studio album, That’s Just Me.

The track marks the third advance release from Green’s next full-length project, which is scheduled to arrive Sept. 18. Written solely by Green and produced by Dan Huff, the song centers on two people struggling to part ways as they weigh whether to accept a goodbye or extend their time together for one more chance.

The collaboration builds on a musical partnership that has developed over the past two years while McFarland has toured with Green. Concertgoers have become accustomed to seeing the pair perform duets during his live shows, including “Don’t Mind If I Do,” originally recorded with Ella Langley, as well as “I Just Need You,” which appeared on the deluxe edition of Green’s previous album. Their continued work together has helped establish a natural chemistry that carries into their newest recording.=

“Go Again” continues Green’s recent run of duet releases while offering another glimpse into That’s Just Me, his next studio effort. The album follows recent singles including “Think As You Drunk” and arrives as Green remains one of country music’s busiest touring artists heading into the second half of 2026.

Stream the single ‘Go Again’ – HERE.

Presave ‘That’s Just Me’- HERE.