Riley Green drops the the title track to upcoming album ‘That’s Just Me’

Riley Green is offering another preview of his forthcoming album, That’s Just Me with the release of the title track from the project. Written entirely by Green, “That’s Just Me” is a stripped-back acoustic track about refusing to give up on an ex – until the realization sets in that no matter how many times you try, they’re never coming back.

The title track from That’s Just Me joins previously released songs including “My Way,” “Think As You Drunk” and the song “Imagine That,” which he first introduced earlier this year with an acoustic performance shared on social media.

The upcoming That’s Just Me album drops on Sept. 18, and features collaborations with Brooks & Dunn, Randy Owen, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland, highlighting Green’s mix of contemporary country and classic influences. The project follows Don’t Mind If I Do and arrives during one of the busiest stretches of Green’s career, which has included consecutive Country Airplay No. 1 hits and the crossover success of collaborations with Ella Langley.

In addition to releasing new music, Green remains on the road with his 2026 tour, with festival appearances and headlining dates scheduled throughout North America.

Presave ‘That’s Just Me’ – HERE.