Riley Green Announces ‘Different ‘Round Here’ Album

“There Was This Girl” hitmaker and the newest Taste of Country RISER Riley Green will release his debut album before summer officially ends. The “In Love by Now” hitmaker says Different ‘Round Here will be available for fans on Sept. 20.

Different ‘Round Here follows two EPs released over the last two years and several more EPs and single releases released while Green was an independent artist, playing bars and clubs across the southeast. The Alabama native grew his fanbase the old fashioned way and learned how to write songs out of the sheer boredom that comes with doing cover songs. Talking to Taste of Country, Green recalled introducing his first song, a Southern anthem called “Bury Me in Dixie.”

“The crowd went nuts when I was playing it,” he says. “I’ve never been the type of singer that could just blow somebody away. It had to be the words or the story. That was when I started thinking my songwriting could move me in the direction of a music career.”

Previously released songs like “Numbers on the Cars,” “Bettin’ Man,” his two radio singles and the just-released “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” are featured on Different ‘Round Here (BMLG Records). Dann Huff is producing the record. Expect Green to perform many of these songs while on Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour and during his own Get That Man a Beer solo trek this fall.

Riley Green’s Different ‘Round Here Track Listing:

1. “There Was This Girl” (Riley Green, Erik Dylan)

2. “Different ‘Round Here” (Green, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton)

3. “Same Old Song” (Green, Dylan, Singleton)

4. “In a Truck Right Now” (Green, Dylan, Montana)

5. “Hard to Leave” (Green, Jessi Alexander, Montana)

6. “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” (Green, Lendon Bonds, Buford Green)

7. “Bettin’ Man” (Green, Dylan, Singleton)

8. “Numbers on the Cars” (Green)

9. “My First Everything” (Green, Dylan, Tyler Reeve, Justin Weaver)

10. “In Love by Now” (Green, Rhett Akins, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)

11. “Get That Man a Beer” (Green, Singleton, Channing Wilson)

12. “Break Up More Often” (Green, Chris DuBois, Lynn Hutton)

13. “Running With an Angel” (Green)

14. “Outlaws Like Us” (Erik Dylan)