‘Right Now Music Radio’ Format Debuts — New Way Of Playlisting Top 40 For Broadcast Radio

ZAPOLEON MEDIA STRATEGIES and MANNGROUP RADIO have launched a new way of playlisting Top 40. It’s called RIGHT NOW MUSIC RADIO, essentially the first new format for Millennials and Gen-Z audiences. It’s a new broadcast radio format delivered as a playlist that is more connected to the listener than any single digital service … it’s curated as it happens.

ZAPOLEON MEDIA Pres. MARK ST. JOHN and his team of programmers have developed a “secret sauce” proprietary algorithm to see exactly what the target demo is listening to on multiple digital platforms. It’s customizable by market. RIGHT NOW MUSIC RADIO is tailored to reflect exactly what your audience wants to hear.

MARK ST. JOHN told ALL ACCESS, “‘Play what your listeners really want to hear and you will win.’ That’s the concept behind RIGHT NOW MUSIC RADIO … it’s a localized, in-the-moment programming service that is using multiple data points to move the ‘playlist’ to FM for the first time.

“RIGHT NOW MUSIC RADIO will give local radio broader appeal for Millennials and Gen-Z audiences, allowing stations to compete more vigorously with digital services by playing the hits listeners are choosing and tagging. It’s the essence of what Top 40 was founded upon with a modern and fresh approach.”

MANNGROUP RADIO Pres. ED MANN said, “We’ve seen the data, and it’s irrefutable. Top 40 needs this, and we feel that the format can truly use MARK and his team’s work, in any market. It’s not just a ‘stream,’ but a totally new, important look at Top 40/CHR. The playlists we’re seeing are reflecting Millennials and Gen-Z’s in a profound way. We are super happy to be associated with RIGHT NOW MUSIC RADIO!”

RIGHT NOW MUSIC RADIO is market-exclusive and ready to roll. A sample demo stream and more info is available here, www.rnmradio.com.