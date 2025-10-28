Riding the Relentless Current, Lavendine Dives Fearlessly Into Their Album, Deep Blue

Sister duo Lavendine invites listeners into a world that is both weightless and grounded with their new album Deep Blue, produced by acclaimed mixer and producer Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons). More than a record, Deep Blue isn’t just a title, it’s a metaphor for the depths of the human spirit. Like the ocean, it’s vast, mysterious, and often overwhelming. It represents that sacred space where sorrow meets surrender, where fear gives way to faith. In the deep blue, you’re no longer in control, but that’s where God meets you. It’s the place where your feet can’t touch the bottom, and yet, somehow, you’re held, carried, and guided.

STREAM HERE

Instead of chasing what’s popular or trying to be perfect, Lavendine created a sound that feels real and powerful. The album feels alive — filled with sadness, setbacks, and the strength it takes to keep going. It’s a personal story that a lot of people can relate to, a reflection of what it means to walk through fire, brave the unknown, and still choose hope.

Jana shares, “I feel this album fully embodies and expresses my artistry—the sound that resonates within me. “It declares endurance and the moment of overcoming in this life. It’s a body of work that I hope brings strength to the listeners and feels like a hand has reached out to lift them up and out of whatever holds them down, just like God has done for me.”

The title track, “Deep Blue,” captures that very spirit, born from grief and a deep spiritual reckoning. Equal parts ache and release, it came from a place of raw vulnerability.

Jacy shares, “Deep Blue turned out to be an even more special creation than we first anticipated. We wrote it after feeling tossed and tattered from the sorrow of grief and disappointment. The message and cadence of the experience you feel, while listening, will pull you along, just like when trials seem to suck you out to the deep and then in that moment of wrestling with your destiny and life’s challenges, the very thing that was drowning you is the current that carries you to your moment of deliverance.”

Lavendine adds, “‘Deep Blue’ will always have a special place in our hearts. When we let go and surrender in life, like the lyrics describe, that’s when God is finally at the controls of our life and peace finds your soul, when you finally go into the deep blue, you are finally where God dwells.”

Dark yet hopeful, ethereal yet rooted, Deep Blue brings Lavendine’s raw truth to life, with real, honest words and down-to-earth messaging. With Needham’s bold production wrapped around their storytelling, the album will hit with both beauty and force, leaving listeners shaken, lifted, and seen.

DEEP BLUE Album TRACKLISTING (Songwriters in Parenthesis)

City Lights (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers) Waterless Cloud (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers) Deep Blue (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers) I Won’t Love You (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers, Daniel Ayers) Who Cares If I’m Alone (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers, Ben Stennis) Who Am I To Say (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers, Ben Stennis) Feel My Way (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers, Ben Stennis) Diamonds In The Sky (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers) Let Me Be (Jana Pothorst, Jacy Ayers, Ben Stennis)

For more information and to connect with Lavendine, please visit

Website, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Lavendine

Lavendine, the musical duo comprised of sisters Jacy and Jana Ayers, has made a name for themselves in the contemporary music scene with heartfelt, powerful songs that reflect their personal and artistic journey. They have garnered attention from outlets like American Songwriter, FAME Magazine, and Hollywood Digest, earning three Top 25 Adult Contemporary singles on the Mediabase and Billboard AC charts: “Rapture,” “Open Up a Window,” and “Here to You.”

Their 2022 single, “Finding My Way Home,” produced by Ed Seay (Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton) and mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Stevie Nicks), marked a pivotal moment for Lavendine. Initially a ballad, the track transformed into a high-energy EDM-inspired jam that returned them to the AC Top 25 and climbed to #2 on the Mediabase AC Independent Rankings by January 2023. The song gained heavy rotation on Dash Radio Hits and saw a 7,800% increase in streams on Pandora AMP. This success earned Lavendine a feature on Jim Brickman’s national radio show, further cementing their prominence.

Born in Liberal, Kansas, and raised in Oklahoma, Jacy and Jana discovered their passion for music at a young age, performing in church by the age of four. Encouraged by their mother, they convinced their parents to let them move to Nashville after two years of college. However, without industry connections, they faced producers more focused on marketing than their artistry.

They returned to Oklahoma, finding success in ventures like opening a day spa and hosting a popular radio show. Yet their love for music never wavered, leading them back to Nashville to reignite their dream.

The sisters faced significant health challenges along their journey. Jana was diagnosed with a tumor near her brainstem, resulting in 80% hearing loss in one ear. Jacy endured multiple surgeries, including one for an ectopic pregnancy. Despite these hurdles, they remained hopeful and resilient. Their persistence led them to connect with producer Danny Duncan (Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Amy Grant), who embraced their sound and vision. With his support, they rediscovered their confidence and reaffirmed their place in the music industry.

Jacy’s vivid dream of balancing on the back of a flying whale, surrounded by rising waters, served as a powerful metaphor for Lavendine’s journey. It reminded them of the Biblical story of Jonah—a symbol of emerging from hardship. This imagery inspired their upcoming EP, Deep Blue, which represents the most authentic music they’ve ever created.

Recorded at Los Angeles’ East West Studios and mixed at Nashville’s Lala Mansion, Deep Blue features top session musicians such as Matt Chamberlain (Pearl Jam, David Bowie), David Levita (Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette), and Jamie Muhoberac (Madonna, Seal). The project was produced and mixed by Mark Needham and co-produced by Ed Seay and Brian Pruitt.

The EP’s lead single, “City Lights,” embodies an energetic vintage rock flair, with lyrics that tell the story of finally coming home after being away for far too long. It captures the feeling of returning to a place that feels like home, full of nostalgia and relief. Other tracks explore themes of hope and empowerment, including “Waterless Cloud,” which addresses breaking free from narcissistic abuse, and “Diamonds in the Sky,” a song about leaving the past behind and reaching for a brighter future.

Their mission is clear: to inspire listeners facing challenges by showing that no matter the obstacles, it’s possible to achieve the dreams you hold in your heart.

“Wanna forget this pain and leave it all behind… I’ll be floating among the stars.”







