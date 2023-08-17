Ricochet Set To Release ‘Then & Now” CD On August 18th

ACM award-winning 90s country vocal group, Ricochet, best known for their chart-topping, gold-selling single, “Daddy’s Money,” Top-10 hits, “What Do I Know,” “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” and the Top-20 “He Left A Lot To Be Desired,” will release the band’s first album in over a decade on August 18th. ‘ Ricochet Then & Now…The Hits & More’ (Encore Music Group distributed by Smith Music Group), will mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation in 1993. In preparation for its release, Ricochet will perform on the Grand Ole Opry (August 17th) and Huckabee (August 19/20).

With various tracks being produced by Robert Wright, Justin Spears, Pat McMakin, and Eric Silver, the 16-track project reflects Ricochet’s past success with new renditions of their classic hits, and introduces 8 new songs indicative that the group has no plans of letting up anytime soon.

Track Listing:

THEN:

What Do I Know

Daddy’s Money

Love Is Stronger Than Pride

He Left A Lot To Be Desired

What You Leave Behind

That’s Love

NOW:

Keep You Lovin’ Me

No Wrong Way

It’s Gonna Be Something

The Beauty of Who You Are

Feel Like Fallin’

I Knew

I Had To Be

Sweet Tea

Freedom Isn’t Free

Despite the change in band members throughout the years, Ricochet still possesses their trademark harmonious vocal sound and is considered one of the hardest-working bands in the business. For nearly two decades, original lead vocalist Heath Wright has maintained the group’s legacy and fan base with a hefty tour schedule. Current band members are Chris Hempfling (vocals, drums), Rick Toops (vocals, keys), Bruce Bennett (vocals, bass), and Larry Hight (vocals, rhythm/lead guitar, steel, dobro, and saxophone).

Catch Ricochet On Tour:

Aug 17 Grand Ole Opry – Nashville, Tenn.

Aug 19 Central Park Livingston – Livingston, Tenn.

Aug 20 Tuck’s Bar – Minor Hill, Tenn.

Aug 25 Salina Speedway – Salina, Kansas

Aug 26 Bourbon Jam Music Fest – Richmond, Ky.

Sep 01 The Camelot Theater – Nevada, Iowa

Sep 02 Elliott County Tobacco Fest – Sandy Hook, Ky.

Oct 07 Stars Over Texas – Ennis, Texas

Oct 14 Francine’s Country Pavilion – Iola, Texas

ABOUT RICOCHET:

In 1996 the members of country super group Ricochet watched their debut single, “What Do I Know,” rise to the Top 5 earning the band the honor of the highest charting debut single of the year. The follow-up single, “Daddy’s Money,” became an immediate across-the-board hit, rising to #1 on the Radio & Records Country Singles Chart, the Gavin Country Singles Chart, and the Billboard Country Singles Chart (where it stayed #1 for two consecutive weeks). The band’s distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies earned them recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music, a mantle they still wear today.

Now, more than fifteen years later, “The Hardest Working Band In Country Music” is still going strong. The band continues to create great country music, sung with distinctive harmonies that are their hallmark. They log thousands of miles on the road each year thrilling audiences of all ages across the United States and abroad. For more information, visit ricochetonline.com.