Richard Lynch releases Pray On The Radio

What Did Country Chart-Topper Richard Lynch Do When A DJ Asked Him To “Pray On The Radio”?

On September 24, 2018, the country artist will release his new single, “Pray On The Radio.” It will premiere this Saturday on KSSL 94.1 FM in Lubbock, TX.

He suddenly said, ‘would you mind praying with me on the radio?’ That was indeed a first, and I suddenly found myself with a head and heart full of lyrics.”

— Richard Lynch, country singer-songwriter

Waynesville, OH resident and country chart-topper Richard Lynch is known for his honest and authentic delivery of his traditional brand of country music. His voice can be heard singing songs by some of the best tunesmiths in the business, like Trent Tomlinson, Billy Yates and JK Nick Nichols. For his new single, the self-penned “Pray On The Radio,” Lynch found inspiration in the most unusual and unexpected way:

“This song is truly inspirational,” says Lynch. “I was traveling down the highway with my wife Donna and speaking to a DJ on the radio, for an interview. After talking for awhile, he suddenly said, ‘would you mind praying with me on the radio?’ That was indeed a first, and I suddenly found myself with a head and heart full of lyrics.”

“Pray On The Radio” will be released on September 24th, 2018, to all digital music outlets, worldwide. The track will get its radio premiere this Saturday, September 22nd, between 11am-1pm on Billy Bowles’ Swinging Country Show on KSSL 94.1 FM in Lubbock, TX.

“Pray On The Radio” was recorded at the Beaird Studios in Nashville, with producer and Academy of Country Music nominee, Larry Beaird (Dolly Parton, Billy Dean). The track was engineered by Jim DeBlanc, Kevin Sokolnicki, and David Buchanan. It is published by Keepin’ It Country Farm Ltd.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s last single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart.

Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, who has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, and countless other media outlets. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans.

http://www.richardlynchband.com.