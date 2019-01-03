Richard Lynch Inducted To Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame

Country Singer-Songwriter, Philanthropist, TV/Radio Host Richard Lynch

The Waynesville, OH resident is a multiple award-winning, chart-topping singer-songwriter, tv/radio host, and founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans

“I had no idea! I can’t thank you enough. God bless you.” — Richard Lynch, Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame Artist

Waynesville, OH resident and country music singer-songwriter Richard Lynch has had his share of accolades, over the years. From chart-topping radio hits and Top 25 iTunes chart sales success, to industry awards and his induction into the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Now, Richard has received one of the greatest honors of his career: induction into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame.

On New Year’s Eve, in front of a standing room only crowd at the Orioles Social Club in Middletown, OH, Hall of Fame Director, Jackie Thomas took to the stage to surprise Richard Lynch with his induction. Lynch’s manager, Randy Hayford of Twang Thang Country said, “What a fitting way to end a hugely successful 2018. How Awesome! Congratulations Richard!”

Lynch said, “I had no idea! I can’t thank you enough. God bless you.”

Previous inductees include David Church and Bobby Bare.

Watch Richard Lynch’s induction to the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3qmPlMB5gM&feature=youtu.be.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is an American country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His current single, “Pray on the Radio” is receiving Christian radio airplay and charting.

Richard is a multiple-award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, who has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, and countless other media outlets. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans.

http://www.richardlynchband.com.

https://www.reverbnation.com/richardlynchband

https://www.facebook.com/RichardLynchBand

http://www.twitter.com/richardlynchbnd

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Lynch_(musician)

Richard Lynch Is Inducted To Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame

Radio Promotion:

Loggins Promotion

Tel: 310-325-2800

Email: staff@logginspromotion.com