Rich Owen “Redline”: Radio/Media Download

Rich Owen’s debut single to country radio, “Redline”, is sure to take you right to the fences of Talladega. This song is perfect for the start of summer and will get people

“Living this life one left at a time, pushing that redline.”

Getting his start as a United States Air Force officer playing in Air Force talent shows, he was named the Colorado Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” in 2010 among other accolades. His single, “Redline”, is an upbeat song with a driving bassline, showcasing his distinct country sound.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Rich Owen

Song Title: Redline

Publishing: Rich Owen

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Marvin Shelton

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Redline

Record Label: Evolution